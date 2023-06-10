Gas-to-energy company announces open call for local service providers

The US-based consortium Lindsayca/CH4 (LNDCH4), which is leading the way for Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy (GtE) project, has commenced the initial phase of its vendor and supplier identification in Guyana, extending a reach for suitable businesses to join in transforming the energy landscape.

Through the strategic implementation of “cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to environmentally conscious practices”, LNDCH4 said it aims to establish a new paradigm for energy production in Guyana while prioritising the utilisation of local resources.

Government had contracted CH4-Lindsayca to construct the integrated facility at Wales, West Bank Demerara, to the tune of US$759 million.

“This ground-breaking gas-to-energy project holds the potential to not only strengthen Guyana’s energy capacity but also generate a multitude of employment opportunities and foster robust economic growth in the region. LNDCH4 welcomes businesses specialising in various sectors to participate in this momentous venture.”

The consortium said it is particularly interested in collaborating with enterprises that excel in the fields of manufacturing, production, dealers, distributors, maintenance, repair, rental, lease, construction contractors, professional services, and logistics providers.

“Your invaluable expertise in these areas will be instrumental in ensuring the successful realisation of our transformative goals. Together, we can pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous future within the energy industry.”

Contribution of Guyanese

General Manager of LNDCH4 Guyana, Humberto Lopez said “We welcome the contribution of Guyanese to participate in this ground-breaking project. Together, we can forge a path towards a cleaner and more sustainable future – empowering people and communities.”

To participate in the vendor identification process, interested parties were invited to register their interest by completing the online form available at www.bit.ly/LNDCH4GY. This form will allow potential suppliers and service providers to provide essential information about their organisation, products, or services, enabling LNDCH4 to evaluate their suitability for partnership opportunities.

Last November, the Guyana Government awarded the team of Lindsayca and CH4 Systems, a contract to give EEGPL the tools to “continue guaranteeing a reliable power supply into the future and will bring about substantial energy savings for the country, reducing electricity costs significantly for families and commercial users alike, helping to foment sustainable economic growth”.

As part of the Dr Irfaan Ali-led Administration’s energy policy, the multibillion-dollar model Gas-to-Shore Project received a whopping $43.3 billion from Budget 2023.

The scope of the Gas-to-Shore Project also consists of the construction of 225 kilometres of pipeline from the Liza field in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, where Exxon and its partners are currently producing oil.

It features approximately 200 kilometres of a subsea pipeline offshore that will run from Liza Destiny and Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels in the Stabroek Block to the shore. Upon landing on the West Coast Demerara shore, the pipeline would continue for approximately 25 kilometres to the NGL plant at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

The pipeline would be 12 inches wide, and is expected to transport per day some 50 million standard cubic feet (mscfpd) of dry gas to the NGL plant, but it has the capacity to push as much as 120 mscfpd.

The pipeline’s route onshore would follow the same path as the fibre optic cables, and terminate at Hermitage.

