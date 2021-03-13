Ganja in slippers found outside Lusignan Prison

Prison officers on Thursday discovered a quantity of marijuana hidden in several pairs of slippers outside the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara.

The discovery was made sometime around 12:30h aback the Lusignan facility in the Cane Field.

It was reported that a prison officer observed a bulky black plastic bag in the Cane Field opposite the training school.

Upon checking the bag, he found five pairs of Adidas slippers and bamboo paper. Further examination revealed that each slipper had transparent plastic parcels containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems.

The suspected narcotics was handed over to the Police and it was weighed, sealed and lodged at the station.

Investigation is ongoing.