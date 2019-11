Ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 conducted a routine search of the Mazaruni Prison where a number of contraband items were discovered.

These include three sim cards, 10 cellular phones, 59 packs of cigarette, 6 pairs of scissors, 11 improvised weapons, 8 lighters, 2 smoking utensils, 8 charges, 8 pieces of broken mirrors, and over 1400 grams of cannabis.