Gandhi’s ashes stolen and photo defaced on 150th birthday

[BBC] Thieves stole some of Mahatma Gandhi’s remains on what would have been his 150th birthday, police say.
The ashes were taken from a memorial in central India, where they had been kept since 1948 – the year of Gandhi’s assassination by a Hindu extremist.
The thieves also scrawled “traitor” in green paint across photographs of the independence leader.
Some Hindu hardliners view Gandhi as a traitor for his advocacy of Hindu-Muslim unity.
This is despite Gandhi being a devout Hindu himself.
Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-49922319