CPL TICKET ALERT!!!!

Due to phenomenal demand in Guyana for tickets for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-final and final in Trinidad there will now be a limited number available for sale at the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ box office on the corner of Camp and Quamina Streets in Georgetown starting Wednesday, October, 2.

With the Guyana Amazon Warriors now guaranteed top spot in the Hero CPL table the demand for tickets in Guyana has been incredible.

With the Amazon Warriors now certain to appear in at least one of the semifinals at 19:00h on October 10 and the final at 17:00h on October 12, 2019 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, fans have been trying to get hold of tickets in big numbers.

To meet this demand Hero CPL has made it as easy as possible for Guyanese fans to get hold of these tickets.

The box office is open from 8:00h to 16:00h Monday to Friday. Tickets remain on sale at www.cplt20.com if fans wish to purchase them online.