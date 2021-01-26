GABF confident heading into AmeriCup 2021

The new 3×3 format in basketball is taking the world by storm, and as such, Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) General Secretary Patrick Haynes is confident that Guyana will do well when the tournament commences.

Of the 25 National Federations participating in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup2021, Guyana is ranked 23rd. Guyana have seen many successes in the 3×3 format and are expected to dominate when they hit the court. Due to the number of eligible teams, the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 will have to be played with a main draw and a qualifier.

A number of teams will qualify directly to the main draw, while the rest of the teams shall qualify via a qualification draw or a qualification tournament.

Teams will be assigned to the main draw or the qualifier based on the FIBA 3×3 Federation Ranking in the respective category as of November 1, 2020, with the best-ranked teams and the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup 2021 host qualifying directly to the main draw, and all remaining teams entering the qualifier. As it is right now, Guyana do not know whether they will enter the main draw or qualifier, so they will have to wait until further results are announced.

Sharing his sentiments on the news, General Secretary Haynes said, “Guyana feels very excited about this opportunity to compete in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup. Guyana has had some success at the Antilles 3×3 finals in St Lucia and again in Guyana. Hence, we feel very confident going in to this tournament. We are not sure of which category we are going to be placed in as it goes by the ranking points, as this is accumulated by the number of players that are actively playing the game and also the number of 3×3 events that the country hosts.”

Haynes went on to state that regardless of where the Guyana team are placed, whether it be the main draw or qualifier, they will be ready. He also relayed that he was energised that Guyana have qualified and he has been working tirelessly with the GABF executives and the 3×3 personnel that were employed. In closing, Haynes reiterated that this was a good look for Guyana and it was a good way for the return of basketball to Guyana.