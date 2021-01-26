Linden teacher gets $30,000 bail for breaching COVID-19 guideline

A Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) teacher who appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court on Monday, charged with breach of restriction on social activities was granted $30,000 bail by Magistrate Wanda Fortune.

The charge against the defendant, Delon King, who is attached to the Mackenzie High School and of Block 22 Wismar, Linden, alleged that he hosted a private party on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Four Corner, Wismar, Linden, thus breaching the COVID-19 guidelines.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The case was adjourned until February 12, 2021, for trial.