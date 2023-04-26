Full COI Report into the 2020 General & Regional Elections

The Guyana Government has released the full Commission of Inquiry (COI) Report into the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The Presidential COI commenced its work in November 2022 and concluded public hearings in February 2023.

The Commissioners that made up the COI are Chairperson, Attorney-General, High Court Judge and acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith, S.C., Retired Justice of Appeal, Stanley John, and former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Carl Singh.

See full report:

