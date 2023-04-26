‘No motive; was normal procedure’ – Ali on PS’ treatment at US airport

President Dr Irfaan Ali has weighed in on the matter regarding Permanent Secretary of the Minister of Home Affairs, Mae Thomas-Meerabux’s treatment at the Miami International Airport, noting that from all indications, it was a normal procedure and there was no ulterior motive.

President Ali told reporters today that the matter is “no issue” for the Government of Guyana. He further related that from information he has received, there was no particular motive behind the treatment the PS received and that it was a standard procedure.

Nevertheless, the Head of State noted that the public officeholder has since given a statement on what transpired and the situation will be handled through established procedures.

He elaborated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is in the process of examining the PS’ report on the matter and once completed, it will decide on its next course of action.

Meanwhile, President has since disclosed that Thomas-Meerabux was travelling to China on a training programme through the US when she was detained.

This incident took place on April 8, 2023. The mother of two, who is married to American citizen Dameion Meerabux, was on an official trip, and was at the time travelling with others when she was singled out and taken into a room to be grilled.

The woman was allegedly manhandled by male officers attached to the US Customs and Border Protection.

It was reported that during the three-hour-long detention, the Guyanese PS was asked basic questions by the male officers, until a female officer entered the room and took other personal details. Thomas-Meerabux said she felt violated.

It has already been reported in the press that Thomas-Meerabux was travelling on a Service Passport, but despite her informing the CBP officers that she was on official duty, she was reportedly slammed into a wall, handcuffed, and humiliated in front of a group of Spanish-speaking citizens.

In addition, her phone, which contained sensitive information relating to government policies and her own personal information, was confiscated and searched, although she had pointed out that the device belonged to the Government of Guyana and clearance must be given by her superiors before it can be searched.

Moreover, her request to make contact with officials of the Guyana Government was reportedly refused; as was her request to contact Guyana’s Ambassador to the US, Samuel Hinds, an attorney, and her husband. Instead, she was told that she was in US territory, and that her rights to do so were forfeited.

While these events unfolded on April 8, 2023, sources have confirmed that at no point in time was she uncooperative towards the officers, who were allegedly hostile and acted in an unprofessional manner to cause her embarrassment as a Guyana Government official.

Thomas-Meerabux was later released, but reportedly feels she had been victimised, and continues to seek answers on the possible reasons for her detention, since this was not the first time she had travelled to the USA.

Further, in returning to her homeland, Thomas-Meerabux had to travel from London to Barbados, and then to Guyana, since her visa has allegedly been revoked.

This incident has undoubtedly taken a toll, not only on Thomas-Meerabux, but her entire family, including her young son who is preparing to write the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

This PS is now concerned for her safety and that of her family, since she believes she is being targeted.

The Department of Homeland Security and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) dictates that: “If CBP officers at a port of entry need more information to determine your admissibility into the US, you may be directed to an interview area known as secondary inspection. You could also be subjected to a secondary inspection as a result of a random search.

“Anyone, including US citizens, may be subject to secondary inspection if the CBP officer has reservations about admitting him or her. Secondary inspection is a more detailed inspection to determine admissibility. It allows CBP officers to conduct additional research to verify information without delaying other travellers.

“During a secondary inspection, the CBP officer may ask you detailed questions about your travel plans and immigration history. You may also be asked to produce additional proof of identification and detailed information about the purpose of your visit to the US. Both you and your belongings may be subject to a thorough search. Such inspections may include a search of all electronic information stored on your laptop, cell phone or other electronic devices.”

--- ---