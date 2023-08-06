From Argentina to Guyana by cycles: Travelling couple tells all

By Pooja Rambaran

Motivated by a love of exploring new cultures, meeting new people, and learning new languages, 27-year-old María Belén Francesena embarked on a cycling journey across South America some two-and-a-half years ago, making her way to Guyana just last month.

The Nutrition student had been touring 16 of the 23 states within her home country of Argentina when, along the way, she met fellow adventurer Mateo Pinto in Patagonia, a region that lies within both Argentina and Chile.

“From there we decided to travel to the north of the country and continue getting to know each other little by little. We wanted to check that we were really a good team, and the truth is that it was very nice, because it is easier to travel together,” Francesena said.

“We both wanted to travel with someone who really has this dream and who enjoys it. We found us in the way that was magic,” Francesena added.

The couple has since covered some 22,000km together through their continent-wide journey, cycling from Argentina to Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and now finally marking their place in Guyana.

“Guyana has been a very nice country to visit. We were very curious before coming, [wondering] what it was going to be like, and how we were going to communicate. But everything has been perfect, and although it is a very small country, people have very big hearts. Everyone has been very kind at all times,” Francesena said.

In fact, as Francesena and Pinto travel without set itineraries or plans, they’ve relied on that very kindness to find accommodation during their trip, spending their first night in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) at a fire station.

“We slept at the fire station, and we received a lot of support with water and food while on the road,” Francesena said. “[Now] we are with a friendly family that we met in Lethem, and they welcomed us at their house. I was sick with high fever and muscle pain, but I have received a lot of affection; and in the hospital, I have been treated excellently. It is part of the trip, and I already feel better,” Francesena said.

After arriving in Guyana on July 19, they have visited Annai, Wowetta, Surama and Kurupukari in Region Nine; Iwokrama in central Guyana; Mabura and Linden in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice); and have even made their way to Georgetown, taking their photo at the notable One Guyana sign.

Francesena estimates that it will take them about a month to cover the 800km route from south to north and west to east of the country.

“The time we travel to each country depends on the size of the country. We do 50km per day, which in a month is about 1000km. Every hour and a half, we stop to eat something, to stretch our legs, then we always try to get to the places during the day and camp, or we take hammocks to sleep,” Francesena explained.

The days in Guyana have so far started early, with the duo aiming to gain hours in the sun by beginning to cycle at 04:00h, a taxing journey that has been met with both mental and physical preparation.

“[I] prepared myself by training a lot physically and with Mateo. I learned that the most important training was that of the mind,” Francesena said.

Despite these challenges, however, Francesena maintained the couple’s love of cycling, noting that in addition to being an eco-friendly mode of transportation, it allows them to learn more about nature, the places they visit and the people they meet, at a slower speed.

Francesena and Pinto’s journey will continue for about one more year, as they plan on heading next to Guyana’s neighbours Suriname as well as French Guiana; Brazil once again, then Paraguay and Uruguay as they begin heading home to Argentina.

“We know that we are going to travel through South America, so we already have the countries we are going to; and when we reach the border, people tell us about the wonders of their countries, and so we are drawing a route to new destinations,” Francesena said. “Travelling is unique, and it’s something magical. We want to travel, [so] we do it, and that gives us a lot of happiness,” she added.

As Francesena and Pinto continue their adventure, they will keep on sharing aspects of their trips on their Instagram @belufrc and @simba.on.wheels, as well as on their YouTube channel, called Mahoma on Wheels.

--- ---