French Gov’t considering healthcare assistance for Guyana’s hinterland

Primary health care development in the hinterland regions is among other health-related issues being addressed by the Ministry of Public Health; and the government of France has pledged its commitment to assist the ministry in this regard, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

This and other matters were discussed yesterday by French Ambassador to Guyana, Antoine Joly and team, during a courtesy call to Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence and Permanent Secretary, Collette Adams.

In an invited comment, the Permanent Secretary (PS) explained that they “are focusing on primary health care. As such, we are considering requesting that they assist us with the lower level and the interior level, most of the hinterland areas to do some upgrading where we find the gaps.”

The PS indicated that discussions on are ongoing.