9 homeless after fire razed West Berbice home

Nine persons are now homeless after a fire destroyed their Lot 19 Number 40 Village West Coast Berbice home on Wednesday. The fire reportedly started in the upper flat of the building owned and occupied by Sandra Grant and her two grandchildren.

The lower flat was occupied by Grant’s daughter and her family. INews understands that at the time of Grant was not at home.

Nelta Campbell says at the time she was at home in the lower flat along with her 80-year-old bedridden cousin. The woman explained that someone alerted her of the fire and as he rushed out of the house, she saw smoke billowing from the upper flat of the house.

A brother who lives in a house situated behind hers left to get water to extinguish the blaze but by the time he got back, the entire upper flat was engulfed.

He nevertheless, joined those who were breaking into the lower flat in an attempt to save household items.

Campbell explained that after some time elapsed, she remembered her cousin but managed to take her to safety.

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old owner of the house was in Georgetown when she was informed of the fire. She later arrived to the scene only to see the gutted house.

“When I look I see the entire upstairs everything burn flat…”, the woman cried. The Guyana Fire Service has since launched an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire.

Initial reports suggest that an electrical appliance may have been left thus causing to overhear and ultimately starting the fire but Grant stated that she unplugged all the appliances before leaving home.

“There is no appliance in the back room only a bulb in there. No point in the back room. All the points were outside of the room and at the back of the back room that is where the kitchen was. The freezer, gas stove and everything at the back there but I am certain that nothing was left on.”

On Thursday, Regional Councilor Dulston Crawford visited the family to offer assistance. However, those who are interested in assisting the family can contact Grant on telephone number 668-5484 and Campbell on telephone number 662-1045.