Freeman Street man wanted for murder of Tiger Bay resident

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a Wanted Bulletin for 42-year-old Osafo Grundall who is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of 27-year-old Dale Christopher of Tiger Bay, Georgetown.

The murder occurred on Tuesday morning during a party at Hill Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Grundall’s last known address if Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of OSAFO SERESTE GRUNDALL is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 2271270, 225-6940, 226-7476 2661389,2272128, 225-8196, 226-6978, 911 or the nearest police station.

Christopher had left home at about 01:15hrs in the company of a friend to attend the party. However, at about 06:00hrs, two to three loud explosions suspected to be gunshots were heard, causing the crowd of about 500 to disperse.

At the time of the shooting, the DJ and Selector were providing their services at the party but were later informed that someone was shot. As such, they reportedly stopped the party, packed up their equipment and left.

The Police stated that a taxi driver was passing along Mandela Avenue at the time when he was stopped by three males carrying the injured man, who was bleeding from a wound to the abdomen.

Christopher was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Upon examination, a single gunshot wound was seen at the centre of his abdomen. His body was taken to the hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.