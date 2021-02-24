Serious crimes reduced by 21.9% in past 3 months – Benn

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has revealed that in the past three months, serious crimes has reduced by 21.9%.

He made the disclosure in response to questions submitted by shadow Home Affairs Minister Geeta Chandan-Edmond, a Member of Parliament representing the APNU+AFC Coalition.

The Opposition MP asked the Home Affairs Minister to state the number of serious crimes that have been investigated since August 2, 2020.

In response, Minister Benn said 373 serious crimes were investigated. He also noted that 267 prosecutions, in this regard, were undertaken.

However, when asked about the number of convictions broken down by the different types of crimes reported from August 2, 2020 to present, Minister Benn was unable to say.

He explained that “the number of convictions remain a work in progress awaiting judicial reviews”.

Chandan-Edmond then asked the Home Affairs Minister to “provide the results of the monitoring and evaluating of the said performance in the last three months”.

In response, Minister Benn explained that “an examination of the data for the past three months shows that the GPF [Guyana Police Force] was able to reduce serious crime by 21.9%”.