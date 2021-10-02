Four more Covid-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 01, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 796.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Female 84 Demerara-Mahaica October 01 Unvaccinated Male 49 Demerara-Mahaica October 02 Partially Vaccinated Female 89 Pomeroon-Supenaam September 29 Unvaccinated Female 78 Demerara-Mahaica October 01 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 242 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 32,297.

There are 32 persons in the ICU, 137 in institutional isolation, 3,872 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 27,460.