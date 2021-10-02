Four more Covid-19 deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of October 01, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 796.
The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.
The details on the latest fatalities are below:
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|VACCINATION STATUS
|Female
|84
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 01
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|49
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 02
|Partially Vaccinated
|Female
|89
|Pomeroon-Supenaam
|September 29
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|78
|Demerara-Mahaica
|October 01
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 242 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 32,297.
There are 32 persons in the ICU, 137 in institutional isolation, 3,872 in home isolation, and seven in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 27,460.