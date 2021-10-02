Brickdam fire: Police will continue to provide services to the public – Commander

Even though a massive fire today destroyed some 80% of the buildings and some assets at the Brickdam Police Station, Divisional Commander Simon McBean has assured that the police officers attached to the station will continue to serve the people of Georgetown.

During an emergency press conference following the fire, McBean explained that the operations of the station have not been severely affected.

“The Brickdam compound has 398 ranks that includes Traffic, Impact Base, CID, Commander’s Office and the Mess. We all know that police operations depend on our records. As it is we will have to do an inventory on what records we would have lost to the fire; but operationally, we will continue to do our day-to-day operations in the streets of Georgetown, because most of our ranks were on the road on patrol when the incident happened. All our operational vehicles were saved so we don’t have an issue providing service to the community,” the Commander explained.

“We continue to provide the service to the citizens of Georgetown. All our patrols are out and that will continue. We are working to relocate Brickdam [Police Station] so that reports can be accepted by members of the public. By the end of our meeting, we will come to a decision as to how we are going to do that relocation,” he added.

Later in the day, the public will be advised on how they can make reports at the station.

The flames erupted at around 11:06hrs today and after some two hours of firefighting, the inferno destroyed the Officers’ Mess Hall, the Traffic Department and the main building of the Brickdam Police Station that housed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as well as the Prosecutors’ and Commanders’ Offices.

Several vehicles were also destroyed in the fire, including some that were under active investigation.

However, security officials have assured that all 16 prisoners who were in the lockups at the station have been accounted for, some records were saved, and weapons have been secured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.