Four arrested in Suriname drug bust after discovery of body at 63 Beach

Four persons were taken into custody on Tuesday following the discovery of the body of a Surinamese businessman on the Number 63 Beach on Monday.

It is not know whether the arrests have a link with the murder.

Authorities in Suriname say the arrest were in connection with a cocaine bust made one week ago.

The body of a Surinamese national, identified as Nitender Oemrawsingh, 40, of Nickerie Suriname was on Monday afternoon found on the Number 63 Beach on the Corentyne with what investigators say was a single gunshot wound to the front of the head.

The 40-year-old rice trader was implicated in a cocaine bust last Tuesday by Surinamese authorities.

Some 2300 kilograms of cocaine were found in rice in a multiple containers, which were intercepted at Jules Sedney Haven Port by the Narcotics Brigade of Suriname.

Officials in the neighbouring country remain mum on why the arrests were made hours after the discovery of the body.

Among those arrested is a truck driver aged 30.

A Nickerie customs officer is also included in the list.

The cocaine is expected to be destroyed tomorrow.

The containers were destined for France the Suriname news had reported.

Reports are that Oemrawsingh went missing on Friday last after meeting with investigators in Suriname.

It is believed that he made his way to Guyana shortly after and might have been on the run.

There has been no word as to where he was staying but it has been confirmed that he crossed the border by means other than the official Guyana / Suriname border ferry.

This publication understands that he was not staying at a hotel.

On Tuesday morning an uncle of Oemrawsingh visited the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary to confirm that it is the body of Singh. They have since returned home.

Meanwhile, police say the body was discovered by ranks who were on routine patrol in the area about 16:20h.

Tire marks at the scene indicate that a vehicle was involved.

Up to late Tuesday police were looking at footage from their surveillance cameras.

Sources, from the area said that at the time the man’s body was discovered he was carrying a quantity of money.