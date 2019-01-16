$100,000 bail for taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting child

Georgetown Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Tuesday granted a Station Street, Kitty resident bail when he took the stand before her to answer to a charge of sexual harassment allegedly committed on an 11-year-old female.

The 40-year-old taxi driver, denied the charge after it was read to him.

The allegations against Ricky Seepersaud detailed that on September 8, 2018 at McDoom, East Bank Demerara (EBD) he sexually assaulted a child under the age of sixteen.

Seepersaud’s attorney, Darren Wade made a successful application for bail on behalf of his client.

Reports are that, the minor was a passenger in the defendant’s car, who was seated at the back of the car at the time.

It’s alleged that Seepersaud, who was in the driver’s seat, reached back to where the victim was seated and touched her inappropriately.

The victim, after being taken to her home related what had occurred to her parents who then reported the matter to the police.

However, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted the defendant his pre-trial liberty of bail in the sum of $100,000.

The matter is set to be continued until January 28, 2019.