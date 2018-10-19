Former GDF ranks implicated in rape/robbery granted bail

The two former ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who were accused of raping an Essequibo woman in the presence of her boyfriend last weekend at Anna Regina Community Centre Ground were granted bail when they appeared at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court.

Rawlston Reid, 22, of Dutch Four Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara and Isaiah Rawlins, 21, of Wisroc, Linden were granted bail in the sum of $300,000 each by Magistrate Esther Sam.

The men were also accused of robbing the victim’s boyfriend on the day in question.

Upon granting the men bail, the magistrate ordered them to report to the Anna Regina Police Station on a daily basis and more so, ordered them to stay more than 200 feet away from the victims.

However, INews understands that the rape victim is expected to to Georgetown to get counseling on Saturday.