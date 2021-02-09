Former cop accused of raping 15-Y-O girl to face retrial

The trial of Enfield Prince, a former policeman who is accused of raping an underage girl, ended on Monday with a hung jury. In the circumstances, Prince will have to face a new trial for the offence at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes. He remains on bail.

The charge against him states that on January 23, 2015, in the county of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a 15-year-old girl.

Prince was arraigned before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow for the offence. After deliberations, the jury was unable to arrive at a verdict.

Prosecutors Nafeeza Baig and Sarah Martin appeared for the State, while Prince was represented by Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat.

According to the facts of the case, on January 23, 2015, the young girl was sent home from school and while on her way home, she met one of her female friends who was also sent home from school.

They went to Jerries Restaurant and Bar and while there, the virtual complainant’s friend borrowed her cell phone to call a taxi driver.

They boarded the car and went to Sophia, Greater Georgetown. The virtual complainant was of the impression that she was going by her friend’s house in Sophia.

But the taxi driver took the two girls to Prince’s home. While there, it is alleged that Prince and the taxi driver took the girl into a bedroom and raped her.

A few minutes after, Police ranks and welfare officers arrived at Prince’s home. Prince reportedly verbally abused the Police ranks and welfare officers and left his home on a motorcycle belonging to the Guyana Police Force. The taxi driver also left.

The girls were subsequently taken from the house to the Turkeyen Police Station.