Nanda Gopaul to head Trade Union Recognition Board

Former Labour Minister under the previous People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration, Dr Nanda Gopaul was recently appointed Chairman of the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board.

The other Board Members are: Carvil Duncan, Seepaul Narine, and Dawchan Nagasar who are representatives of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUG); along with Jairam Petam, Balram Persaud and Fay Smart-Scott who are representatives of the Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry (CAGI).

Also, on the Board of Directors is Charles Ogle, who is the Chief Labour Officer of the Labour Ministry, which is currently headed by Joseph Hamilton.

The appointment will take effect from November 1, 2020 and will last for one year – ending October 31, 2021.

The Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board is responsible for, among other things, certifying various trade unions so that workers’ rights can be legally and correctly represented.

Dr Gopaul holds a Diploma in Human Resources Management from Barnwell University, USA, a M Phil in Industrial Relations, University of Glasgow, Seat Land, UK and a PhD in Industrial and Business Studies from Warwick Business School, UK.

Dr Gopaul has been a trade union activist for over 40 years and has served in several leadership positions.