Salvation Army launches annual Kettle Appeal

President Irfaan Ali earlier today declared open the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Appeal at Roraima Duke Lodge.

“I now declare this kettle open; the kettle of hope, the kettle of mercy,” President Ali said as he made the first deposit into the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Appeal.

Soon, Guyanese will be greeted with the familiar sight of the red donation bucket at various locations.

The annual Christmas Appeal helps to meet the needs of those less fortunate through the provision of food, shelter, rehabilitation and much more.