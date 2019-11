Former acting Chief Justice, Ian Chang, died this evening (Saturday, November 16, 2019) after a losing a battle with cancer.

At the time of his passing, he was a patient at the Balwant Singh Hospital where he was being treated.

Justice Chang served as acting Chief Justice for more than a decade. He went off on annual leave in December 2015 ahead of his February 2016 retirement.

Justice Chang presided over some highly controversial constitutional cases in Guyana.