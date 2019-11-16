Armed bandits rob employees of city business

A group of employees attached to a paint establishment located on Water Street, Georgetown, were robbed by three armed bandits this morning (Saturday, November 16, 2019).

The incident occurred sometime around 10:00h.

Police reports revealed that four employees were on duty at the city business when the armed bandits attacked them. The perpetrators relieved the employees of their cellular phones and an undisclosed sum of cash, belonging to the company.

The bandits then made good their escape in a waiting motor car that was parked nearby.

Investigations are in progress.