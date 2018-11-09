Fly Jamaica passengers to be transported via CAL on Saturday

…passengers being housed at CJIA’s holding facility, hotel

Some ten passengers were rushed to the Diamond Hospital as well as Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following the crash landing of a Fly Jamaica Airways flight (OJ256) on Friday morning.

According to Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamdeo Persaud at a press conference held at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) following the incident, the injuries sustained by those passengers are not life threatening; however, several of the passengers are being inspected for spinal injuries.

Seven passengers who were taken to the Diamond Hospital were later transferred to GPHC for further testing.

Persaud also revealed that several persons were treated at the airport by first responders for health-related issues such as blood pressure and in one case; a heart condition. For some of these cases, he said medication had to be sourced.

However, the other passengers are presently being housed in a holding facility at CJIA and provisions are being made for some to be transported back to their various destinations.

According to Junior Public Infrastructure Minster, Annette Ferguson, a number of passengers will be transported to Toronto on Saturday via CAL.

Arrangements are presently being made to have the passengers’ luggage removed from the aircraft and will uplifted at a later time.

Jamaica has since been informed and has promised assistance.

An investigation into the incident has since begun with assistance from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).