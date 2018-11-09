Unidentified motorcyclist killed in early morning accident

An unidentified motorcyclist was struck and killed in the wee hours of Friday on the Mon Repos, Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), when he collided with a motor lorry.

The accident reportedly occurred at about 01:15h as the motorcyclist was attempting to turn unto the public road.

Police say at about 01:15h, motor lorry GRR 6081 was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road while the motorcycle – CG 3711 – which was speeding north along the access road, suddenly turned east and collided with the lorry’s right side.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the road surface and his head came into contact with the vehicle’s rear right wheel.

He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the lorry, a Beterverwagting resident, passed a breathalyzer test. He is presently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

Below is a graphic image of the victim for identification purposes. Viewer discretion is advised.