Fly Jamaica aircraft crash lands at CJIA

Fly Jamaica Airways is now reporting that all passengers and crew aboard the company’s aircraft bound to Toronto on Friday morning are now safe after the airplane reportedly suffered an accident on landing.

According to reports received, the flight OJ256 was headed to Toronto but however was forced to return to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) as the plane began to experience technical issues, suspected to be hydraulic.

The airplane was forced to crash land thus causing significant damage however, Fly Jamaica reported that all 118 passengers and 8 crew members escaped unhurt.

However, it is being reported in other sections of the media that some 5 persons were injured and are at this time being treated.

Details remain sketchy at this juncture but additional information will be provided in a subsequent report.