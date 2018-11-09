Unidentified pedestrian critical after East Coast accident

The Police are seeking the help of the public to identify a man who is currently in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was struck down on the Strathspey Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD) two Tuesdays ago.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 19:45h by motorcar PVV 9941 which was at the time being driven by a 33-year-old Friendship, ECD resident.

INews understands that the car was proceeding west along the railway embankment when the unidentified man allegedly ran from north to south into the vehicle’s path.

He was struck and fell onto the road’s surface with neck and severe head injuries.

Public spirited individuals rushed him to GPHC where he has since been admitted in an unconscious state in the hospitals emergency unit.

The driver of the vehicle who was taken into Police custody has since been released on bail.

The Police Force is calling on anyone with information that could identify the injured man to urgently make contact with them.