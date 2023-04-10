Floor It Guyana wins 2023 BIZX America Award for Best Import/Export Company

Floor It Guyana was named the winner of the 2023 BIZX America Awards for Best Import/Export Company. The award ceremony was held in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, and was attended by some of the top business leaders from around the world.

Accepting the award on behalf of Floor It Guyana was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andre Cummings.

In his acceptance speech, Cummings thanked the judges for recognising the company’s hard work and dedication to providing top-quality import/export services to its clients.

“We are thrilled to receive this award,” said Cummings. “It is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and our commitment to excellence. We strive to provide our clients with the best possible service, and this award is a validation of our efforts.”

Floor It Guyana’s success can be attributed in part to its partnership with a business coach, Dr Vishnu Doerga. Doerga has been working with the company for several years and has helped them to streamline their operations, improve customer service, and increase profits.

“Working with Dr Doerga has been instrumental in our success,” said Cummings. “He has provided us with invaluable insights and guidance, and we are grateful for his ongoing support.”

Floor It Guyana has also been a client of ActionCOACH Guyana for seven years.

ActionCOACH has been providing the company with business coaching, training, and support, helping them to achieve their goals and grow their business.

“We are thrilled to see Floor It Guyana recognised for their achievements,” said the team at ActionCOACH Guyana. “They are a true example of what can be accomplished when you have a strong vision, a dedicated team, and the right support.”

The BIZX America Awards are one of the most prestigious business awards in the world, recognising companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective industries.

