1 dead, 2 injured in Enmore accident

One person is now dead while two are injured following an accident which occurred on Sunday along the Enmore Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Parishram Sancharrie, a 29-year-old resident of Hope West, Enmore.

He was the pillion rider on motorcycle CK 875 at the time of the accident which occurred at around 2:00hrs, according to the police.

The bike was being operated by 28-year-old Deochan Dass who received injuries in the crash.

Also injured is 30-year-old Imran Bacchus, who was riding a pedal cycle.

Reports are that the pedal cyclist was proceeding north along the western side of the Enmore Access Road while the motorbike was proceeding south along the said road when a collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist, pillion rider and pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface and received injuries.

They were picked up by the Police and members of the Guyana Fire Service EMT and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Sancharrie succumbed to his injuries while the motorcyclist and the pedal cyclist were admitted patients.

