Missing 14-year-old found

Fourteen-year-old Jerimiah Smith, who was reported missing two Saturdays ago, has been found and is said to be unharmed. The relatives of the teenager when contacted on Sunday, did not divulge any further details about where he was found.

Smith, a student of the Institute of Business Education (IBE) and a resident of Enterprise on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), went missing after he left home to visit the barber.

It was reported that his mother, Mishana Cosbert, became increasingly concerned when he did not return home after his trip to the barber, as it was unusual for him to be out for an extended period without notifying his family.

After making a report to the Police, Cosbert and other family members searched the community and surrounding areas for any sign of the teenager, but their efforts yielded no results. The family also took to social media to spread the word about their missing loved one, and sought help from the public in locating him.

As the days went by with no news of Jerimiah’s whereabouts, his family and friends grew increasingly worried and anxious. They clung to hope while grappling with the uncertainty of not knowing where he was or what had happened to him.

Fortunately, their search efforts paid off when Jerimiah was found safe and sound. His family expressed relief and gratitude to the community and the Police for their assistance in finding him.

The circumstances surrounding Jerimiah’s disappearance remain unclear, and his family has requested privacy as they work through the situation.

