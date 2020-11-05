Fletcher determined to improve Windies poor New Zealand record

West Indies T20 batsman Andre Fletcher insists the team will be hoping to claim an elusive series victory in New Zealand, a venue that has been far from a happy hunting ground in recent times.

In fact, over the last two tours, the regional team has lost its last four games in a row against the Black Caps on their own soil, the most recent a 2-0 defeat in 2017. Overall, the West Indies have won only once in New Zealand, in 2006, with the other result being a draw in 2009. It is a record the opening batsman hopes can be improved with the current campaign soon to get underway.

“This is my third time in New Zealand. The team goal for me is to actually make sure that we can win this series. My individual goal is to make sure I can get as many runs as possible so that I can actually cement my spot in the T20 squad,” Fletcher said in an interview with windies cricket.

In 12 matches for this season’s CPL, Fletcher scored 211, with a high score of 46 and an average of 21.10 for St Lucia Zouks. The batsman believes he has improved since then.

“I’ve become a more positive player. My shot selection has improved a lot. I’ve worked hard on the physical part of my game well. I’ve been putting in a lot of strength work behind the scenes and it pays off,” he added. (Sportsmax)