Fishermen charged for murder of Zeelugt resident

Three men were yesterday slapped with the capital offence of murder over the death of 20-year-old Alvin, also called “Chuckoloo” of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo.

Arnold Bruce Kennedy, 19, of Lot 847 Zeelugt, EBE, Tavish Mangra, 19, of Lot 858 Zeelugt, EBE, and Richie Mahase, 26, of Lot 68 Zeelugt, EBE, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge alleged that on July 18, 2019 at Zeelugt, EBE, they murdered Alvin.

Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield informed the Court that on July 18, Alvin and the three accused, who are known to each other, had a misunderstanding and got into a heated argument.

The Prosecutor told the Court that the trio armed themselves with cutlasses and dealt Alvin several chops about his body.

The injured man was picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed in an unconscious state to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The three men were remanded to prison and their next Court appearance is slated for August 6 at the Leonora Magistrates’ Courts.