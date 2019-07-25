Appeal Court reduces jail term for convicted murderer

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday reduced the jail term of convicted murderer Clive Knights, who was initially sentenced to 57 years imprisonment.

He will now be required to serve 30 years.

Knights was convicted in 2015 Justice Navindra Singh over the murder of Bert Whyte, 44.

Reports are that Knights stabbed the man several times after he (Whyte), without consent, engaged in sexual acts with him (Knights).

The appeal was filled by Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd earlier this year.

The lawyer argued that Knights did not receive proper legal representation throughout his High Court trial.

Todd further contended that the evidence presented in the trial did not disclose any previous actions which prove that Knights intentionally committed the crime, but rather, revealed that his client was defending himself from being sexually assaulted, and thus, the conviction was not suitable.

Reports are it was then the murder convict armed himself with an ice picker and inflicted several stab wounds about Whyte’s body. Knights, after committing the act, fled the scene, whilst public spirited persons later rushed the victim to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he died while receiving medical attention.

Knights was later apprehended and admitted to the crime.