Fire ravages Alexander Village house

At least one house was completely gutted and two others were severely damaged after a fire erupted in Alexander Village, Georgetown on Sunday evening.

The fire reportedly started just after 20:00h in Third Street, Alexander Village as persons in the community were celebrating Diwali.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but up to press time, firefighters were battling to contain the blaze. Based on the information received, the fire quickly engulfed the two-storey wooden and concrete structure resulting in the occupants scampering to safety.

It is unclear how many persons occupied the house and if they were able to salvage any of their personal belongings.

However, the occupants of the two other houses were seen removing furniture, electrical appliances, and other items from their homes. Persons have lashed out at the Guyana Fire Service for not being fully equipped to deal with fire in Guyana.

“One fire truck come and then after some time, the water finish… when the water finish, is then the fire gets worse to blaze… GPL on the other hand ain’t know when to cut off current… they do so conveniently,” persons were heard saying.

Meanwhile, after a while, other firefighters and water bowsers arrived at the scene to assist in containing the fire.

