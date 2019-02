A businessman is now counting his losses, estimated to be in the millions, after a fire completely gutted his Amelia’s Ward, Linden home on Wednesday morning.

The fire, suspected to be electrical in nature, began at around 10:00hrs.

The businessman, 64-year-old Kissoon Dial, also called “Cacarally”, operates a sawmill next to his home.

Reports are that the businessman left his electrical fan plugged in inside his bedroom and ventured to his veranda.

Sometime later, he reportedly saw his cook running out of the house towards him.

Upon enquiring, the woman related that she was in the kitchen washing dishes when she felt heat emanating from his bedroom.

Aftering an alarm, the occupants made contact with the Linden Fire Service.

However they were unable to salvage anything.