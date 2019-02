Ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Narcotics Branch and the Berbice Division today arrested five persons following the discovery of narcotics and suspected fake documents as well as stolen items.

This was during an almost four hours ‘cordon and search’ operation carried out in several villages in New Amsterdam and East Canje, Berbice.

At Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, a businessman was arrested with 313 grams of cannabis. In addition, a search of a house at St. John’s Street, New Amsterdam, unearthed another 377 grams of cannabis and 15 grams of cocaine resulting in three males being taken into custody.

Finally, a male resident of Howard’s Alley, New Amsterdam was also arrested after a search of his premises revealed a quantity of suspected stolen items and several suspected fake business stamps and a passport. He joined the others in assisting with further investigations.

Today’s operations were spearheaded by a Senior Superintendent and included 20 other ranks.