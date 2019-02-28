20km/h speed limit at construction zones along Sheriff – Mandela

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to advise the general public that as part of the Sheriff St – Mandela Road Enhancement Project, construction works are currently ongoing at the following locations:

Sheriff St

From Rupert Craig Highway to David Street – particularly backfilling of the drains on the eastern side and GWI works and backfilling on the eastern side

Drainage works continue from John Smith Street to Fourth Street on the eastern side

Drainage works continue from Second Street to Durey Lane on the western side

Mandela Avenue

Drainage works on Mandela Avenue behind the Botanical Gardens

The Arapaima culvert has entered into its second phase of construction with works on the eastern side.

Upcoming Activities

Further works are scheduled to commence at Cummings Canal on Sheriff Street. These will include the relocation of GWI pipes, patching of Dennis Street and Durey Lane between Middleton Street and Stone Avenue, construction of a detour at Cummings Canal and the stage reconstruction of the bridge at Cummings Canal. These works are to begin within the next two weeks from 07:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs daily.

Additionally, the construction of another Mandela Avenue culvert, located at Homestretch and Mandela Avenues is scheduled to commence within two weeks from 07:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs daily. The activities include construction of a detour and the staged construction of the culvert.

Caution and Consideration

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to note the above locations; exercise caution; and to observe all traffic and safety signs as well as the flaggers, when traversing the sections under construction. The speed limit through the construction zones is 20km/h.

Where possible, the use of alternative routes, to avoid delays through the locations listed above, should be considered.