Fire erupts on boat in Essequibo River

A man received minor injuries to his foot after a fire erupted onboard a boat which was in the Essequibo River at Fourth Avenue Beach, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The incident occurred at around 16:00hrs on Tuesday.

Okema Brummell had gone to a gas station in his wooden boat, which was powered by a 200hp outboard engine, to purchase gasoline

After purchasing the gasoline, he restarted the engine and in the process, the battery sparked and the boat ignited into flames.

This caused him to receive minor burns to his left foot before he jumped into the Essequibo River for safety.

Brummell was rushed to the Bartica Hospital where he received medical treatment and was sent away.