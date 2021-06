A fire of unknown origin this morning destroyed a house at Tucville, Georgetown.

At the time of the fire, Deon Richards and his toddler son were at home.

Neighbours say an explosion was first heard then the fire erupted.

Richards would have only managed to grab his child and exited the building.

He was unable to save anything else.

Richards is a mechanic with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). Reports are that several vehicles were also destroyed in the blaze.