Fire destroys South Ruimveldt house

A fire of unknown origin has destroyed a house located at Kiskadee Drive, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown.

A family of five occupied the building.

At the time of the blaze at around 13:45hrs today, three children, six-year-old twin boys and their 15-year-old sibling, were at home.

Their mother, Abigail Lynch, an event planner and decorator, had left home at around 10:30am.

At around 14:30hrs, she received a call from her neighbour, informing her of the tragedy.

Her children escaped unharmed.

Losses are estimated to be around $5 million.

