Fire destroys house at Tain

A fire of suspected to be electrical in nature this morning completely gutted a house at Tain, Berbice.

Troy Elios, 32, his wife and three children are now homeless.

Reports are that at around 10:30hrs today, the neighbours noticed a fire on the GPL – meter outside of the house.

They alerted the man’s wife – who was at home with her three children. By that time, the fire had already spread to a curtain.

Before she knew it, the entire house was engulfed in flames and the woman was forced to rush herself and her kids to safety.

The Fire Service was summoned but by the time they arrived, the house was already destroyed.

Elios, a taxi driver and a mechanic, was not at home at the time of the incident. However, he received a call from his wife informing him of what happened, and he quickly returned home.

The family was unable to salvage anything.

He explained to INews that over the past few days, they have been experiencing voltage fluctuations in their electricity supply.

It was worse this morning, he said, explaining that he had informed his wife to switch off all the appliances in the house to prevent any damage.