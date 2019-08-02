Wanted bulletins issued for rape suspects

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued wanted bulletins for three men accused of rape.

In the first instance, 27-year-old Dillon Fitzgerald Batson of Lot 2793 Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden is wanted for rape committed on November 14, 2018.

The second person, Carlos Hackett, is wanted for the rape of a child under 16-years-old, which occurred between June 1-30, 2017 at Wismar Housing Scheme in Linden.

The third suspect, 35-year-old Winston Rodney of Pomeroon is wanted for the rape of a child under 16-years-old which occurred between July 1-31, 2019 at Lamp Island, Kwakwani.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.