Fire at Puruni Landing originated from a generator room

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

Earlier today, a fire erupted at Puruni Landing, resulting in a significant outbreak impacting seven buildings and causing severe damage to some structures. Immediate response measures have been implemented, with both Police and Fire Prevention Officers actively involved in containing and managing the situation.

Based on initial reports the fire originated in a generator room adjacent to a Chinese supermarket and subsequently spread to nearby structures.

Current efforts are focused on bringing the situation under control. Regular updates will be provided as the situation evolves. The Ministry of Home Affairs is diligently overseeing the incident, collaborating with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the area and those affected.

