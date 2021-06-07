Finance Ministry warns of fake IG account impersonating Dr Ashni Singh

Statement from the Ministry of Finance

It was brought to the attention of the Ministry of Finance that a fake Instagram account was created in the name of Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni K. Singh. The account is named ‘hon.dr_ashni_singh’ and is accompanied by what appears to be a copy of the official logo of the Ministry of Finance as seen above.

The Ministry wishes to clarify to the general public that the Minister does not own nor has any affiliation with this Instagram account and therefore, any person or persons interacting with the account are not doing so with the Honourable Minister.

Steps have been taken and action is currently underway to have this fake account removed.