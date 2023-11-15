Female-led “Operation Walk” completes over 60 orthopaedic surgeries at GPHC

This past weekend, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was the site of a remarkable medical endeavor. Under the auspices of Women Orthopaedic Global Outreach (WOGO), the female division of Operation Walk, an international medical and surgical team of 72 personnel, including 10 female orthopaedic surgeons, performed 62 joint replacement surgeries on 50 patients. The marathon of surgeries began on Friday evening and concluded successfully over the course of Monday.

Each of the 62 surgeries was executed with precision and without mishaps, marking a significant milestone for both the patients and the medical team. Post-surgery, patients were admitted to the ward, where they received attentive care from the local nursing team. The surgeons maintained daily oversight to ensure a thorough postoperative recovery process.

In a notable development, GPHC recently received approval from its Board of Directors to eliminate all costs associated with joint replacement surgeries and revisions. This compassionate decision, prompted by a proposal from the hospital’s administration, enabled all 50 patients to benefit from the surgeries without incurring any financial burden.

The local medical team and hospital administration expressed profound gratitude to WOGO for its invaluable assistance in addressing a backlog of surgeries, which had accumulated due to constraints in personnel and space. This collaboration is expected to continue, thereby positively impacting public healthcare.

Dr. Navindranauth Rambaran, acting CEO of GPHC and Director of Medical & Professional Services, extended heartfelt thanks to the visiting WOGO team. He also commended the local surgeons, residents, nurses, physiotherapists, and logistical staff for their collective efforts in ensuring the success of this vital medical mission.

As of 2 PM today, only five patients remain in the ward, with the majority having been discharged to continue their recovery at home. They are supported by ongoing physiotherapy services provided by GPHC.

