Farfan & Mendes partners with UK’s Concrete Canvas on drainage solutions

Guyanese company, Farfan and Mendes, has signed a partnership agreement with the United Kingdom’s (UK)-based Concrete Canvas, now paving the way for sustainable concrete drainage solutions in Guyana.

The signing was done on the sidelines of a reception hosted by the British High Commission for delegates of the UK Trade Mission currently in Guyana to scope out potential business and investment opportunities.

This partnership allows for the provision of sustainable concrete drainage solutions in the country.

Concrete Canvas products are from an innovative material, Geosynthetic Cementitious Composite Mats (GCCMs) with proven use for erosion control, weed suppression, slope protection, and typically, 10-times faster to install than conventional concrete solutions.

President Dr Irfaan Ali in delivering remarks at the reception expressed his view that the product complements the government’s infrastructure programme including drainage projects.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Jane Miller said the partnership is illustrative of the benefits of trade missions, referencing Concrete Canvas’ participation in an earlier trade mission.

High Commissioner Miller also underscored the importance of UK companies collaborating with Guyanese companies to grow the economic relations between the UK and Guyana.

The partnership aligns with Guyana’s interest to develop sectors beyond oil and gas and will help deliver environmental and climate change priorities as a lower carbon alternative to traditional concrete, and increased soil stability functions.