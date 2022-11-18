GAWU, BBCI agree on 9% to 15% increases for workers

See below for a statement from GAWU on salary increases for workers of the Berbice Bridge Company Inc:

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the Berbice Bridge Company Inc (BBCI) on November 16, 2022, have been able to conclude negotiations for 2022. Through the agreement reached, workers of the company will enjoy pay rises of between nine (9) percent and fifteen (15) percent. The negotiated increases are retroactive to January 01, 2022.

Additionally, through our discussions, the parties agreed to revise the salary scales. Those workers whose earnings fall below the new scales will be brought up to the new minimum of the scale. This would see such workers receiving in excess of fifteen (15) percent pay increase.

Apart from wages, the GAWU and the BBCI have agreed that all allowances would be increased by nine (9) percent across the board. Through the agreement reached, arrangements regarding the scheduling of staff engaged in the retraction of the bridge on weekends and holidays were clarified and addressed. The issue of year-end bonus also received attention during the negotiations as well.

The workers and the Union are pleased that we were able to reach agreement at the bilateral level. The discussions, we believe, were cordial, respectful and frank and assisted in reaching a speedy conclusion. For their part, the workers are pleased with the increases secured by the Union and at this time, the Company is addressing the retroactive payments.