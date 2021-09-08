Farfan and Mendes Group officially launches ICON’s showroom

Farfan and Mendes Group and FT Farfan of Trinidad & Tobago, on Wednesday, officially launched its IBIS Construction Equipment Sales and Rentals better known as ICON at La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

ICON’s goal is to combine the experience and reputations of the Farfan and Mendes Group as trusted suppliers and partners in the Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Government sectors as well as to small and medium businesses.

ICON represents internationally established industry brands such as JCB, Belle, Multiquip, Lincoln Electric, Linde, Thompson Pumps, DeWalt/Milwaukee, Generac and JLG among other leading brands.

Chairman of ICON Andrew Mendes noted that the launch is a restoration of an over 50-year partnership. With Guyana being on the road to major infrastructural development, the Chairman believes that ICON will be an asset.

“It is not by any means a spur of the moment decision and has been developed over the last three years in recognition of Guyana’s exponential growth opportunities and our companies combined ability to provide essential products and services for all sectors of development, not just oil and gas, we have (as the Minister said) a lot of construction will be going on, so it’s not just opportunities only in oil and gas but in every other sector of Guyana,” Mendes stated.

Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill congratulated the company on its venture and stated that the Government welcomes private sector partnership for the modernization and transformation of Guyana.

“No one should be envious of the other we need everybody onboard to Guyana where it needs to go, every new company every new investment is necessary,” he stated.

The Minister stated that this is a smart move by the company to invest in this type of business during this important time of Guyana’s infrastructural development. He also spoke of the importance of the country’s infrastructural development, strengthen relationships with other countries, and the need for Guyanese to participate and benefit from these developments.

“In order to facilitate Guyana’s modernization and transformation infrastructural development is key it means we have to build thousands of Kilometers of highways, we have to build community roads because of Guyana’s own peculiar circumstances,” he stated.