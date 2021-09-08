Over 1000 persons arrested breaching COVID 19 Guidelines in Region 6 – Commander Ramlakhan

Regional Police Commander for the East Berbice – Corentyne Region, Senior Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan has related that over 1000 persons have been arrested, between January and August, for breaching COVID-19 guidelines.

The Commander made the statement during “The Police and You” programme.

“The COVID guidelines are not being adhered to fully for many reasons but we have embarked on a very robust enforcement campaign,” he said.

Ramlakhan stated that these campaigns have led to the arrest of 1010 persons and more than half of the cases have been disposed of already. He added that the good flow of information between the Police and some residents has led to his officers stopping a number of private parties held against the COVID-19 protocols.

“So far because of our network with the public, these private parties even though it’s not advertised, we are able to be on top (of them). Be on top in the sense that we get information as to who’s planning and where. Then we approach and advise them as to the protocols about the prohibition, about the COVID-19 guidelines and of the consequences,” he explained.

The Commander also stated that they have been working with the National COVID-19 Task Force to further implement the guidelines.

“There are a number of persons or businesses who, we are aware of, had their businesses suspended for 3 months, 1 month and so on. The message is spreading and persons are now very cautious how they go about their business especially in breaching the curfew or overcrowding their establishments,” he further explained.

The Commander also highlighted that even though not all of his ranks are in compliance with the vaccination requirement, almost half of them have received their first dose of the vaccine.